How to Purchase & Program your Midland All-Hazards Weather Radio
Do you need to purchase a Midland Weather Alert Radio?
Programming Instructions:
You will need the following:
- Midland All-Hazards Weather Alert Radio
- 3 AA batteries
- A/C power adaptor
Put your three double A batteries in the back of the weather radio.
Wait for the radio to turn on. When the time 12:00 AM appears your radio is ready to program.
Where to find each step:
- 01:30 “SET TIME”
- 02:07 “SET EVENTS”
- 04:17 “SET CHANNEL”
- 05:18 “ALERT TEST”
- 05:48 “SET ALERT TYPE”
- 06:05 “SET LOCATION”
- 08:16 Additional features
- 08:45 Power options
MODEL WR-120 DESKTOP RADIO:
Buttons used:
- MENU: gets into the main menu. From there, arrow up/down to travel through all menu items.
- SELECT: Allows you to select a menu item that you wish to adjust, or to select a setting from the menu, which is then programmed into the radio.
BASIC SET-UP:
1) Display shows SET LANGUAGE. Press SELECT. Menu displays ENGLISH. Press SELECT.
2) Display shows SET LOCATION. Press SELECT. Arrow up/down to SINGLE. Press SELECT. Display shows SAME 01, indicating the radio is ready to accept the location to be stored in slot #1. Press SELECT. Arrow up/down to USA. Press SELECT. Arrow up/down to ALABAMA. Press SELECT. Arrow up/down to your county. Press SELECT.
3) Display shows SET TIME. Press SELECT. Arrow up/down to set the hour, going past 12 to access PM or AM numbers. Press arrow-right to adjust the tens digit. Press arrow-right to adjust the singles digit. When correct, press SELECT.
4) Display shows SET CHANNEL. Press SELECT. Arrow up/down until appropriate channel is reached. Press SELECT. To find which NOAA transmitter is appropriate for alerting your county, go to https://www.weather.gov/nwr/counties and choose your state and county. If more than one transmitter is listed for your county, tune to the clearest, strongest signal.
5) Display shows SAVING. You are done!
Need help? Call Midland Radio Corporation’s Customer Service line Monday-Friday 8:00am-4:30pm Central time: 816-462-0459.
Valley SAME Codes
Alabama counties
Cherokee 001019
Colbert 001033
Cullman 001043
DeKalb 001049
Franklin 001059
Jackson 001071
Lawrence 001079
Limestone 001083
Lauderdale 001077
Madison 001089
Marshall 001095
Morgan 001103
Tennessee counties
Franklin 047051
Lincoln 047103
Moore 047127
Giles 047055
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
- Keep the radio plugged into a wall outlet, and keep the ON/OFF switch on the side of the radio ON 24/7/365.
- Use the WEATHER/SNOOZE button to either listen to the broadcast, or to tell the radio to be quiet.
- Once you’ve programmed the radio, WEATHER/SNOOZE is the only button you need to operate.