Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Human jaw bone found in Walker Co. belongs to unknown man

A homeowner in Tower Loop in the Curry Community called the sheriff’s department April 16 to...
A homeowner in Tower Loop in the Curry Community called the sheriff’s department April 16 to report a human bone they found in their yard.(Live 5/File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A possible decades old mystery in Walker County. Authorities are trying to figure out who a human jaw bone belongs to.

A homeowner in Tower Loop in the Curry Community called the sheriff’s department April 16 to report a human bone they found in their yard.

123movies

Deputies responded to collect the bone. Several searches were done and no other remains were found.

The jaw bone and lower teeth were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences (DFS) for DNA analysis. DFS was only able to report the remains belong to a man and an examination revealed the teeth are in perfect condition and contain no fillings.

The jaw bone and teeth have since been sent to the FBI Lab in Quantico, Virginia for additional testing.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said going back to records from the 1940′s they are aware of 18 males reported missing in Walker County that have not been found or seen since reported missing. That includes those reported to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department, Sumiton Police Department, and Carbon Hill Police Department.

Several of the males reported missing have ruled out by their dental profile.

Families of missing loved ones that have dental records are asked to call the Walker Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene from the street with Madison County deputies in the front of the property.
Man shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Wall Triana Highway
Scene from street of the incident on Noble Drive
Huntsville fire responds to structure fire near Whitesburg Dr.
Nick Dunlap
Huntsville native Nick Dunlap defeats Neal Shipley for U.S. Amateur Championship title
Ronald Brian Peoples
Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.
Orion noise complaints continue, city councilman looking for solutions
Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER WEEK
First Alert Weather for heat all week and how YOU can prepare
First Alert Weather week
How to prepare for extreme heat and prevent heat-related illnesses
48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity for the week ahead
Juvenile arrested following vandalism, burglary at 2 schools in Jackson Co.
Juvenile arrested following vandalism, burglary at 2 schools in Jackson Co.
Broken windows and graffiti mocking police at Bryant Elementary School
Juvenile arrested following vandalism, burglary at 2 schools in Jackson Co.