Putting an end to those pest problems

The president of United Pest and Turf Control has some tips on how to get rid of those pests.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s termite season and the president of United Pest and Turf Control has you covered with some valuable advice.

February to May is what is considered “termite season” in Alabama. President of United Pest and Turf Control, Toby Thomas, said “termite season” is in the springtime when the “swarmers”, or winged termites come out to reproduce.

The following are some facts about termites from United Pest and Turf Control:

  • 50 termites in a swarm
  • 28,000 eggs produced by a queen termite
  • $5,000,000,000 average yearly termite damage in the United States

(United Pest and Turf Control)

If you’re worried about termites this season, contact United Pest and Turf Control to get service aimed at stopping termites. Click here to learn more.

