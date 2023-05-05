Putting an end to those pest problems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s termite season and the president of United Pest and Turf Control has you covered with some valuable advice.

February to May is what is considered “termite season” in Alabama. President of United Pest and Turf Control, Toby Thomas, said “termite season” is in the springtime when the “swarmers”, or winged termites come out to reproduce.

The following are some facts about termites from United Pest and Turf Control:

50 termites in a swarm

28,000 eggs produced by a queen termite

$5,000,000,000 average yearly termite damage in the United States

United Pest and Turf Control

