Step into Virtual Reality at DiVRgence in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Virtual Reality is taking over the gaming world and if you want to give it a try or know someone who is VR obsessed, you’re going to want to take a visit to DiVRgence in Huntsville.

Think of DiVRgence as a theme park or arcade with the coolest VR experience you can’t get at home. Experience a range of fully motion games that take you anywhere from killing zombies to racing motorcycles, or even riding a roller coaster. One game can even flip you around 360.

And if you’re looking to bring the party to your place, you can book the Rocket City VR Game Truck and the crew brings a mobile gaming trailer fully equipped with some of the best VR games for your party or event.

You can visit DiVRgenceat 3015 Governors Drive SW. For more information, visit thedivergence.com.

