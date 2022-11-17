How to make a ‘Thankful Tree’ with April Wilks, aka, Vintage Pickin’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re trying to think up some fun holiday activities for your guests at Thanksgiving, or just something for you and the fam to do around the living room, our girl April Wilks, aka Vintage Pickin, is showing us a fun idea!

A Thankful Tree is the perfect way to add some decor to your house, keep the kids busy, and be a little mindful during the holiday.

What you need:

Tree Branches



Kraft paper



Twine-Scissors



Hole puncher



Head outdoors and collect any small tree branches, sticks and twigs that will fit in a vase. Next, cut out a few leaves from construction paper or brown kraft paper. Then, punch a hole in each of your leaves and add twine to your leaves to tie to your branches. Lastly, write what you’re thankful for on each leaf and decorate your tree with gratitude!

If you’re feeling nostalgic, hold on to your leaves and bring them out next Thanksgiving as well! It’s so fun to add on to your leaves and look at what you were thankful for in the past.

For more fun DIYs and every day style, follow @vintagepickin on Instagram and visit vintagepickin.com.

