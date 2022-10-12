Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

DOJ finds Alabama’s foster care system violates Americans with Disabilities Act

The Department of Justice found that the state of Alabama illegally discriminates against...
The Department of Justice found that the state of Alabama illegally discriminates against children in foster care with behavioral and emotional disabilities as announced Wednesday.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - The United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday the State of Alabama illegally discriminates against children in foster care with behavioral and emotional disabilities.

The DOJ said the state foster care program has illegally placed hundreds of students with disabilities into “segregated and inferior educational programs,” a direct violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said students in Alabama’s foster care system deserve better care.

“Students with disabilities in Alabama’s foster care system are among the most vulnerable in the state’s care, and they deserve better than placement in segregated and inferior schools,” Clarke said in a statement. “The Civil Rights Division will defend every child’s right to equal educational opportunities in schools where they can be supported and challenged.”

The state is required to provide educational services for children in the foster care system, including when children are placed in psychiatric residential treatment facilities (PRTFs). According to the DOJ, students that are placed in these treatment facilities are automatically enrolled in segregated on-site schools without an appropriate educational assessment.

In these segregated placements, the DOJ said students lack access to age-appropriate study materials, adequate instruction and facilities such as libraries, science labs and gyms.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the...
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck
At least two people have been shot Tuesday near Seminole Dr.
Three people shot near Seminole Dr. also considered suspects
One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
Avantae Alexander
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
Brittney Hensley
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville

Latest News

Dentist X-Ray
Delta Dental shares ways to improve oral health
High construction costs impacting projects in Morgan County
Morgan County Commissioners reject construction bid proposals, say the cost is too high
A mother lost her son and a mother has a son in a detention center in what Decatur Police are...
Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old
The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission
NASA targeting mid November for Artemis launch