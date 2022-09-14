Deals
Kayak Bass Fishing headquarters coming to Huntsville

Huntsville leaders asked for input on developments at Ditto Landing and other areas. (Source: WAFF file)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kayak Bass Fishing announced Wednesday that it will be moving its headquarters to Huntsville.

In the announcement made Wednesday, the company said that its new headquarters will be housed in the East Harbor of Ditto Landing. When the headquarters are completed, the building will host seminars, house a production studio and be a key hub for activities.

Along with the headquarters moving to Huntsville, Kayak Bass Fishing will also be bringing its national championship event to Huntsville in 2023, 2025 and 2031. It will also feature tour events throughout the season.

To check out Kayak Bass Fishing’s website, click here.

