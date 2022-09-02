Oakwood University Church collecting bottled water for Jackson, Mississippi residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a partnership with Breath of Life Television Ministries, the Oakwood University Church is collecting bottled water for residents of Jackson, Mississippi.

The church will be collecting water on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The church will also be accepting financial donations to help with collection and distribution of supplies. The water will be delivered to Jackson on Sept. 6.

This is the second time that the church has collected water for Jackson. Over 40,000 bottles of water was taken to families last March when the city last faced a water crisis.

