Chairman Dale Strong presents annual stat of the county address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During his address to local business and civic leaders, Chairman Strong discussed several topics including the county’s booming population.

“Over 130,000 People live in unincorporated Madison County,” he said. “That’s more than the population of Auburn, Dothan, and Tuscaloosa and a larger population than 42 counties in Alabama.”

Chairman Strong said the county’s growth highlights the importance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“While the Madison County Sheriff’s office serves all of Madison County, these 130,000 people rely solely on these deputies to protect their neighborhoods,” he said.

Brent Patterson, spokesperson for the Madison county sheriff’s office, said the support they have received from the county has drastically changed in the last decade.

“We have come leaps and bounds from where we were ten years ago with the pay of the deputies, patrol vehicles, training, you name it,” he said.

Strong announced the county is in dire need of a new courthouse.

He said the wheels are already in motion to do so.

“As most of you know, the Madison County courthouse would not win a lot of beauty contests,” he said. “What you might not know is just how outdated the building has become. Maintenance and energy costs begin to rise every year, so the time has come for us to build a new county courthouse.”

Chairman Strong said he hopes the commission will have a spot for the new courthouse selected in the coming months.

