City of Huntsville releases update on The BIG Picture master plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City of Huntsville leaders reviewed The BIG Picture master plan for Huntsville on Thursday.

Mayor Tommy Battle said the city has seen overwhelming growth over the past few years, becoming the largest city in Alabama.

“Since we kicked off The BIG Picture planning process in 2014, we’ve seen significant growth in Huntsville, which is now the largest City in Alabama,” Mayor Battle said in a statement. “This plan has helped shape our community in a positive way and will continue to direct how we grow and enhance quality of life.”

Along with Manager of Urban and Long-Range Planning, Dennis Madsen, Mayor Battle announced a months-long campaign that will educate the public about The BIG Picture. The campaign will begin in August and run through December.

Madsen said The BIG Picture plan allows city leaders to take a long-term look at the city’s development.

“The BIG Picture allows us as City leaders to take a far-reaching look at what Huntsville may look like in 5, 10, 15 years and beyond,” Madsen said in a statement. “Those who want to follow along and join the conversation are encouraged to do so by visiting our website, city blog and social page for updates.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.