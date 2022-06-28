Deals
‘Negotiations are on the table’ for Alabamian captured by Russian Forces

The idea that negotiations could be on the table is a major shift from last week when the Kremlin said that a trial and the death penalty were possibilities.
By Megan Plotka and Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After receiving a message from her son Alexander Drueke, Bunny Drueke said she believes negotiations are on the table.

The State Department received a message from Alexander Drueke that was meant for his mother.

The idea that negotiations could be on the table is a major shift from last week when the Kremlin said that a trial and the death penalty were possibilities.

Alexander Drueke was one of the two Alabamians that were captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine.

Earlier in June, videos emerged of both Alabamians that had been captured, the videos showed both men were alive. In one video, Alexander Drueke tells his mother that he loves her and that he will be home soon.

