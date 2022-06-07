Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student from North Jackson High School.

According to Nia Stivers, a North Jackson High School teacher, Hunter McCrary of Stevenson died Saturday at his aunt and uncle’s house in Scottsboro. She says Hunter was changing the brakes on his aunt’s vehicle when the car fell on him.

Stivers has known Hunter and his family since he was a baby. She also served as his Park Church Teacher. Park Church is a church service for teenagers led by Stivers and hosted in the park on Sunday nights.

According to Stivers, Hunter enjoyed helping others and was always willing to do so. He played basketball, loved singing in the choir, and had a strong faith in God, she said.

She hopes the community remembers his faith and positive personality.

”He was so peaceful, and he was so joyful,” Stivers said. “His faith is something that is just rare in a 16-year-old. And he, may be even more so in death, is changing lives for God’s kingdom. And that’s what I want people to know about Hunter,” she added.

The North Jackson Chiefs Basketball released the following statement on their Facebook page:

Our basketball team lost a great young man today. Hunter McCrary was a compassionate and hardworking teammate. He had a... Posted by North Jackson Chiefs Basketball on Saturday, June 4, 2022

The memorial service for Hunter will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Valley Funeral Home Chapel in Stevenson. The public is invited to attend.

According to the Valley Funeral Home’s Facebook page, Hunter is survived by his parents, Chad and Crystal McCrary, and brothers, Jordan and Jayden Eakin.

Victory Baptist Church, the church of Hunter and his family, has opened up an account at First Southern State Bank for the McCrary Family, according to their Facebook page. If you would like to donate, the church says to ask for the McCrary Family Fund Account.

Stivers says North Jackson High School’s mental health counselors are currently standing by for students who need support.

