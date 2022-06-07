Navigating summer when you have a child with special needs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When summer rolls around, most parents wants to have fun with their kids and spend some quality family time. For children with autism though, it can be difficult to create those typical summer memories we think of.

Jennifer Kelly is a mom who knows all about raising and loving on a child with special needs. As a mother of two boys, she spends many of her summer days learning what does and doesn’t work for her family.

Is it too hot out? Is it too bright? Are there too many people is it too loud? These are all questions many parents have to face in their day to day routine.

Kelly walks us through some of her best tips that might help your family as well! She mentions the group Making Connections as a helpful resource for many parents and families in the area.

