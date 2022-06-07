Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Navigating summer when you have a child with special needs

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When summer rolls around, most parents wants to have fun with their kids and spend some quality family time. For children with autism though, it can be difficult to create those typical summer memories we think of.

Jennifer Kelly is a mom who knows all about raising and loving on a child with special needs. As a mother of two boys, she spends many of her summer days learning what does and doesn’t work for her family.

Is it too hot out? Is it too bright? Are there too many people is it too loud? These are all questions many parents have to face in their day to day routine.

Kelly walks us through some of her best tips that might help your family as well! She mentions the group Making Connections as a helpful resource for many parents and families in the area.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
The robbery occurred in early May
Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant
New details released in East Lawrence Principal suspension
Superintendent: Suspended East Lawrence High principal mishandled money, changed records
2 injured in Hazel Green car crash