Beep-Boop-Bop...Hartselle Robotics Team on the way to State Championship!

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Alabama State VEX VRC Robotics Championship is coming up at the end of February and if you don’t know what is, don’t worry, neither did we.

That’s why we brought in our friends from the Hartselle Intermediate School Robotics Team on TVL to fill us in on what it means to make it to this big competition.

It also had all of us wondering, how do you build a robot? How do you make robots compete? Payton Walker talked with a few students about what it means to be on an award-winning robotics team and all it entails.

The Hartselle Tigers are competing at the state championship in Auburn on March 1. From all of us here at TVL, good luck!

