Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Beep-Boop-Bop...Hartselle Robotics Team on the way to State Championship!

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Alabama State VEX VRC Robotics Championship is coming up at the end of February and if you don’t know what is, don’t worry, neither did we.

That’s why we brought in our friends from the Hartselle Intermediate School Robotics Team on TVL to fill us in on what it means to make it to this big competition.

It also had all of us wondering, how do you build a robot? How do you make robots compete? Payton Walker talked with a few students about what it means to be on an award-winning robotics team and all it entails.

The Hartselle Tigers are competing at the state championship in Auburn on March 1. From all of us here at TVL, good luck!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Local Walmart closes due to fire
Morgan County emergency officials say a vehicle hit a train Tuesday morning in Decatur.
Emergency crews on the scene of a train wreck
An employee at Panda Express was shot Sunday, according to witnesses on the scene that 48 News...
Police: Panda Express employee allegedly shoots self at work
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs was killed in a crash Saturday night,...
Muscle Shoals High School student killed wreck