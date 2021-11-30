Room in the Inn Marshall County now open to help families in need, the homeless

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - For ten seasons, The Room in the Inn in Marshall County has provided a warm place for people to stay during the winter season.

Last year during the pandemic, director and case manager Samantha Logan said they saw their numbers decrease.

She said between 39 to 50 people were served, which is normally 100 people per year.

Now with a new building on Highway 69 in Guntersville, Logan is hopeful to provide more people with resources.

“This is for our day program, and where we will have our classes. We will do structural classes to help get back to work and help them get back on their feet,” said Logan.

It will also include a laundry facility and handicapped-accessible bathrooms.

Logan said their overall goal is to place everyone in a home and help them get back on their feet.

“We also want to help them get their license because a lot of them have not had identification in years, so we want to help provide that for them and also provide a physical address,” said Logan.

To apply, you must be able to pass a background check and screening for violent or sexual crimes, be drug-screened, wear face coverings, and social distance.

This year, 24 local churches will also provide overnight shelter. The Room in the Inn will be open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to accept applications. Volunteers and donations are also needed.

