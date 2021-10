HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Part of I-65 North will be closed for bridge maintenance starting Tuesday, Oct. 12.

All northbound traffic will be diverted to U.S. 31 North at exit 318 at Lacon.

Motorists can get back onto the interstate at Falkville or Hartselle. The closure will last until noon on Oct. 20.

