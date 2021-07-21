Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Alabama Virtual Academy has highest re-enrollment numbers since founded

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Online school is the new normal for a lot of families after they had to adapt during the pandemic. Some families even say they’re sticking with it through graduation.

Head of School at the Alabama Virtual Academy, Melissa Larson says at the beginning of May, 67 percent of families re-registering their students in the virtual academy. Now, two months later, it has not slowed down.

“We actually have 90 percent of our students re-registering. Where we thought there might be a mass exodus of students back to the brick and mortar after the school year that is not actually what we have seen,” says Larson.

The Alabama Virtual Academy, or ALVA, accepts 5000 students around the state each year. There are only 1500 seats left.

“The enrollment season really starts to ramp up towards the end of July, early August, closer to when school starts,” says Larson.

Wei Barr has two children enrolled in the virtual academy.

“The difference between ALVA and the others is that Alabama Virtual was designed from the start to be a fully online option,” says Barr.

But, there were still growing pains for ALVA during the pandemic. One of her daughters even jumped in to help.

“She started a peer tutoring program specifically focusing on kids who do not know where to find the content or where to find a study session online,” says Barr.

Larson says ALVA is expanding and will be offering more outside the classroom activities. Larson and Barr say virtual learning is not for everyone but it is here for anyone.

“Online is not for everyone just like brick and mortar is not for everyone but it is great that everyone can choose what works for them the best.”

Enrollment is still active for ALVA. This is not to be confused with what individual school districts plan to offer for online learning, this is at a state level.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macray Adam Williams III
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman
Lavale Cooper arrested for robbery in Florence
Police arrest one man in connection to armed robbery in Florence
Emergency units on scene of structure fire in Killen
Fire officials on scene of structure fire in Killen
Testimony begins in Mike Blakely trial
First witnesses called in Limestone County Sheriff’s case on Monday
First full day of Sheriff Mike Blakely's ethics trial
Judge denies motion for mistrial following testimony, a new motion filed to dismiss theft charge

Latest News

You can walk the one mile loop to enjoy thousands of lanterns.
Huntsville Botanical Garden’s ‘Night Blooms’ begins
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Alabama. State health leaders tell us...
Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations more than double in a week; over 500
Alabama Virtual Academy sees increase in registration
Alabama Virtual Academy sees increase in registration
A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense
A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense