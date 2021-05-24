Scottsboro murder: Berry receives multiple life sentences

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Sentencing Update (June 29, 2021): A man convicted of murder in Jackson County back in May received two life sentences on Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 29, Brandon Berry received a life sentence on the charge of murder and a life sentence on the charge of kidnapping. These sentences are to be served consecutively.

Berry is ordered to pay a $10,000 crime victim fee and $60,000 in other fines. Defense attorneys in the case plan to file a motion for appeal. The defense asked the judge to appoint Berry another counsel because they cannot argue incompetency.

Verdict story from May 24, 2021:

A Jackson County trial ended in a guilty verdict on Monday.

Brandon Berry was convicted of murder and first degree kidnapping shortly after 1 p.m. on May 24.

Berry’s charges stemmed from the killing and burying of David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte back in 2018. Berry will be sentenced on June 22 at 1:30 pm.

Today, jurors found Brandon Berry guilty of kidnapping and killing David Rivamonte in 2018.

“It’s a relief that justice was done,” said Carolyn Rivamonte, mother of David Rivamonte.

Prosecutors said Berry killed David Rivamonte shortly after the two men met in 2018. Rivamonte, who had autism, allegedly told Berry he sexually assaulted a ten-year-old.

That’s when investigators believe Berry tied Rivamonte to a chair, assaulted him and later shot him.

“We learned a few things we didn’t know before maybe some a little hard to take, but mostly we had been well prepared for what was going to be happening. I just wanted to hear it, I wanted to know what his last hours were,” said Rivamonte.

District Attorney Jason Pierce said more than 20 witnesses were called to the stand.

He said with the help of evidence, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and judgment from jurors, he is thankful to provide the Rivamonte family with some closure.

“I think we presented somewhere between 20 and 25 witnesses, some forensics, some family witnesses, some officers and so they had a large amount of material to review and many of the witnesses contradicted each other. The jurors were placed into the position to decide who was telling the truth so it was very complicated, and we are grateful that they came to the verdict that they did,” said Pierce.

Rivamonte’s mother says although it has been hard on their family last 2 and half years, she is thankful for the support from her family, and everyone involved to get justice for her son.

Read WAFF’s story from day one of the trial below:

Jury selection started on Monday for a murder trial in Jackson County.

Brandon Blaine Berry is charged with the murder and kidnapping of a man with autism in 2018. He is accused of killing David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte and burying his body.

The jury will be charged with deciding whether Berry is guilty of murder.

According to investigators, Rivamonte had autism and had just met Berry no long before he was killed. In a preliminary hearing for the case, an investigator testified that Rivamonte told Berry he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old.

That’s when investigators said Berry tied Rivamonte in a chair and assaulted him.

A witness also testified in that hearing that Berry took Rivamonte away and shot him in the head.

Rivamonte’s body was found on September 14, 2018. Berry was arrested just six days later.

He has insisted he did not commit the crime and did not know the victim.

On Tuesday, opening statements started.

WAFF 48 heard from a man who said he was a friend of Brandon Berry. Ricky Bozart told the court he lived down the road from Berry.

Bozart said he saw Berry tie up Rivamonte, claimed Berry asked to borrow his pistol and told Bozart to pick up Rivamonte’s belongings.

Bozart said Berry later returned with Rivamonte’s body wrapped in a blue tarp on the back of a truck. Another friend of Brandon Berry also testified in court and stated Berry took pictures of Rivamonte’s body and sent it to him on Facebook messenger.

A family member told the court Berry confessed to the killing before asking for money.

