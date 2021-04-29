HEMSI, law enforcement on scene of multiple accidents on Highway 53

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials are on the scene of multiple wrecks on Highway 53 Thursday morning.
At 7:38 a.m. on April 29, HEMSI received reports of an accident on Highway 53 near Burwell Road. According to a HEMSI official, two people were involved in the accident. One of the patients may be in serious condition.
At 8:37 a.m., HEMSI also responded to Highway 53 near Douglass Road. HEMSI officials said six people needed treatment involved in the accident. Two of these patients may be in serious condition.
Law enforcement officers are currently blocking traffic on Highway 53 north of Kelly Spring Road.
