Huntsville still named a most moved to city even amid pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the annual 2020 United Van Lines National Movers Study, Alabama made the top 10 list of states people moved to in 2020, coming in at number 8.
Meanwhile, Huntsville came in as the fourth most moved to city for in 2020.
Claire Aiello with the Huntsville Madison County Chamber said the reason behind people moving to the Rocket City is simple.
“This is a market that’s very resilient to the pandemic,” she said. “A lot of people who are able to work from home here. Many of our companies have positions where you can telework.”
When many people lost work to COVID-19, Huntsville was one of the places they relocated to. With award-winning schools and places like the Redstone Arsenal bringing in work, it’s a great option for all kinds of lifestyles.
For Madison resident Tina Close, packing up and moving to Madison County was a way to finally live with her husband.
“He was posted to Michigan and received orders to move to Redstone Arsenal. I was at the time active duty military in the Australian Army. We were planning on moving and join a lot sooner than we had,” she said.
Then the pandemic struck putting those plans on hold.
“Last year we were in separate countries and an opening came in December of 2020 to fly over. We took that opportunity and flew straight over,” Close said.
Her story of re-locating here is one of many.
The reason so many stay according to Huntsville resident Rhodora La Scola, who moved here just before the pandemic, she said it’s because of the lifestyle.
“I was coming out here on and off since 2016 and once my daughter went off to college I just thought lets move here this is a great city,” La Scola said.
Right now, Huntsville is the second largest city in the state coming in behind Birmingham in the 2019 census. However, many say it won’t be long before Huntsville could hit number one.
