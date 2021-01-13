Brooks rebuts criticism on his ‘Save America’ rally speech

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Mo Brooks said there is a zero percent chance he will resign from his position despite ongoing calls from officials across the state and the country.
Brooks told our Kate Smith he did nothing wrong and he is being falsely accused of bad conduct.
Mo Brooks gave us a ten-page paper explaining why he believes the accusations that he incited the riots are false. He said his remarks were clearly designed to reinvigorate people for the 2022 election cycle.
Earlier this week, Democratic New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski introduced a resolution censuring Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks for inciting violence against his fellow members of congress in last week’s assault on the capitol, saying Representative Brooks knew perfectly well what he was doing — and whom he was inciting with his pre-riot speech.
Congressman Brooks said his words were taken out of context.
In a statement Brooks defends his speech saying his speech was a pep talk for republicans after the 2020 elections.
Brooks said he encouraged people to bring chant words like “USA” and “America” to the capitol and nothing about spreading violence. He also said he was in the capitol when the riots took place and the idea that quote: “I would encourage and incite violence on myself, my friends, and my colleagues is absurd.”
Congressman Malinowski is not the only one seeking consequences following Brooks’ speech.
Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush introduced a resolution for his explosion and locally leaders with the NAACP met in Huntsville demanding for his resignation.
“What you did... it is time for you to go Mo,” said Morgan County NAACP President Rodney Gordon. “Mo must go.”
In the statement, Brooks lists times when his democratic peers have encouraged fighting in tweets or official statements. He calls the backlash for his speech hypocrisy and said he is being attacked because he has evolved into a national leader in the fight for quote “foundational values.”
The full rebuttal is below.
