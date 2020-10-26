Family, organizers host concert and protests for Dana Fletcher anniversary

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -October 27, will mark one year since the officer involved shooting and killing of Dana Fletcher in Madison.
On Sunday, his family and protesters gathered in Madison demanding more transparency.
Justice for Dana Fletcher is the message dozens of protesters continue to shout almost a year after his death.
“We need to show the people that Dana Fletcher is not forgotten, and justice has still not been served and we want to demand that they’re accountable, transparency with the police department and also those that are in elected positions," said organizer Dr. Sherri Reese.
A die-in demonstration was held in the parking lot of Planet Fitness where Fletcher was shot and killed by Madison Police on October 27, 2019.
His family still wants to see the entire unedited version of the body camera video.
The Madison County District Attorney’s office released still images from the body camera, about one month after Fletcher’s death.
In the photos of Fletcher, officers said he’s holding a gun and therefore they said the shooting by officers was justified.
But Fletcher’s sister Radiah Fletcher said more transparency is needed.
“They can put the body cam footage in the trash if they want to with your tax dollars. How would you feel if that was your brother, if it was your son, your grandson, your cousin."
Dana’s family have enacted the Dana Fletcher Bill, hoping to make body cam footage public record.
His family members said they are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community as they continue to fight for justice.
“They have been maintaining the four corners demonstration for almost a year now and it’s just for the reason that we stated. We are looking for transparency and the accountability for actions taken by our leadership and police department. For us that support has been immeasurable," said Fletcher.
During the protest, Madison Police officers also offered assistance to make sure that everyone was safe.
A concert and arts show was also hosted by Underground Protest at The Compound Gym to honor Dana Fletcher.
