3M, ADEM announce interim consent order for Decatur operations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and 3M announced Friday an Interim Consent Order resolving polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) discharges at 3M’s Decatur facility.
“3M takes pride in being part of the Decatur community for nearly 60 years, and the company values its role as a good neighbor and steward of the environment,” said Michelle Howell, 3M Decatur plant manager.
“During the last 12 months, we have identified areas where we can do more and better, and we’re committed to doing our part in our operations moving forward.”
With the oversight of ADEM, 3M will implement changes that will meet or exceed operational best practices for PFAS management. Changes include the design and installation of additional state-of-the-art treatment technologies to help prevent PFAS from entering the environment. 3M will also implement a comprehensive water minimization program that has the potential to reduce the volume of the 3M Decatur facility’s water consumption.
The Interim Consent Order builds upon 3M’s existing commitment to identify, investigate and perform appropriate remediation of legacy contamination of soil and groundwater at sites where materials from 3M’s facility are located. To date, 3M has invested more than $100 million to address PFAS at the Decatur facility, including a significant cap and containment project to manage PFAS-impacted soil and groundwater, and the installation of a granular activated carbon system to remove PFAS from ground water.
