Decatur Walmart closes following store fire

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur Walmart is closed indefinitely after a fire left heavy damage behind.
Decatur fire officials say the call at the Spring Avenue store came in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The store was evacuated. Crews ensured the fire was out upon their arrival.
The fire was confined to one section of the store. The extent of the fire damage has not yet been determined, nor when Walmart will reopen for business.
The cause is under investigation, but crews know it was not a mechanical fire.
One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.
If you saw what happened and have any information, you’re asked to call Decatur’s fire or police department right away.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.