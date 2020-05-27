Crime Stoppers: Shoplifter drives off with stolen Dollar General merchandise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A football fan may be trading his crimson jersey for an orange jumpsuit if the Crime Stoppers take him into custody. You might qualify for a $1,000 reward if you can identify a guy who pulled off a grab and go at the Dollar General on Winchester Road.
According to Huntsville police, the offender entered the store and selected many products and left the store without paying. Yet, in his rush to leave the scene of his crime, he tried to drive the wrong way before backing up, turning around and leaving.
The shoplifting suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Hyundai Sonata with a Bentley Auto drive off tag.
He was seen wearing an Alabama number 3 jersey.
If you recognize them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
