Churches prepare to reopen under new order

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The wait is almost over... you can soon reunite with your church family!
Governor Ivey’s updated order allowing restaurants, businesses and churches to reopen officially goes into effect Monday.
While there will be no person limit to church gatherings, you are still asked to follow social distancing guidelines. That leaves many church staffs across the state to come up with ways to adapt, including splitting up service times.
Still, one of the biggest challenges for one local pastor - not being able to hug his church members.
“My love’s going to be from a distance, and that’s going to be hard to do,” says Pastor Patrick Lawrence with Berea Baptist Church. “For me to keep my hands in my pocket and not hug my people, it’s unnatural. But we’re going to do what we’ve got to.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.