Madison County Salvation Army furloughing employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing leaders at the Salvation Army in Huntsville to furlough employees, as one of its biggest money makers remains closed.
The Salvation Army Family Store located on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday we found out all of the employees except for the store manager have been furloughed.
“We had to make some hard choices especially in staffing. At this point with our store being closed, we have had to furlough our staff and it doesn’t look like we’re gonna be able to open any time in the next couple of weeks,” said Captain Chris Bryant.
The doors are locked, and they’re not taking donations during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our store averages about $15,000 a week for our local programs here in Huntsville. With it closed, we’ve lost over $60,000 for the programs that we do here Huntsville,” said Bryant.
Over at the Salvation Army office, next to the store, five employees have had their hours cut.
Although money is tight, the Salvation Army is still feeding people and their shelter is open for people who need a safe and warm place to sleep.
Salvation Army’s across the county are feeling the financial pinch.
“This is something that is not just a local issue. It’s state wide, it’s nationwide, where Salvation Army units have been impacted in some of had a furlough some of had to lay off some of had to completely re-look at their program and see how can we feasibly continue to operate during these hard times,” said Bryant.
If you’re spring cleaning, Captain Bryant wants your help. Although the donation doors are shut, when they reopen, he wants you to donate.
Captain Bryant says he’ll re-open the doors to the family store once he’s given the green light by Governor Ivey. Once that takes place, all of the employees who have been furloughed will be able to reapply for their jobs.
