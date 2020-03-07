Limestone County sheriff seeks trial delay for hospitalization, coronavirus testing

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is asking to delay his trial for medical reasons.
Blakely’s attorney had filed a previous motion to continue. That motion was denied Friday afternoon. About an hour and a half later, Blakely’s legal team filed another motion.
This second motion states Blakely is at Athens-Limestone Hospital with a diagnosis of acute respiratory failure. The court filing also states he is being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Blakely’s trial on theft and ethics charges is scheduled to start Monday. His attorneys say the doctors do not expect him to be “medically available” by then.
Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins has ordered all attorneys to appear in court Saturday morning to decide what to do. The judge has ordered a doctor to be at the courthouse or available via conference call.
Two more of Blakely’s charges were dropped. These were charges of theft of property and using his office for personal gain.
