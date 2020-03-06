Kitchen Cops: Raw bacon cross contamination risks at popular HSV burger spot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Kitchen Cops reports from the last week of February are in. In Madison County, the Cookout on Sparkman Drive was hit with a 79 this week for using a hand sink to dump waste water. There was also a problem with grease pooling by the back door. The most serious violation was when an inspector saw an employee using tongs to put raw bacon in the fryer, then used the same tongs to move cooked burgers without cleaning them.
The lowest score in Madison County went to the Chevron Mart on Meridian Street. It scores a 77 because of an employee touching foods without washing hands or changing gloves. There was also a dirty ice machine, an overflowing sink and missing training paperwork.
El Rey on University Drive was written up for food at the wrong temperature and missing paperwork.
Buena Vista Cantina on Highway 72 in Madison lost points for damaged cutting boards and missing dates on beef and pork. It ends up with an 85.
Another 85 went to Gerry’s Country Kitchen on Winchester Road due to ribs and macaroni and cheese at the wrong temperature.
Mildred’s of Ardmore has the lowest score in Limestone County this week. There were damaged strainer baskets, no sanitizer in the dish washing machine and improper date marking on some foods.
Christo’s Dari Delite in Lester scores an 82 because of undated foods, training issues and barehanded contact with foods.
Even more foods without date marks were found at Mike’s Foot Mart on Highway 72 in Athens. There were also damaged spoons and frayer wires on a strainer. Mike’s was given an 85.
In Morgan County, Zaragoza’s on Central Parkway scores an 83 due to an improperly installed spray nozzle on the cleaning sink, and eggs at the wrong temperature.
The scores were mostly good in northwest Alabama. There was nothing significant to report from Colbert County. In Lauderdale County, the lowest score this week is the Rising Crust on Florence Boulevard. It scored an 88 due to employee training issues and a dishwasher not properly sanitizing the dishes.
In Franklin County, La Nina on North Jackson Avenue in Russellville scores an 85 after inspectors found unlabeled chemical spray bottles and no sanitizer at one of the dish washing sinks.
The McDonalds on Highway 43 and Underwood Road in Russellville scores an 88 because of dirty soda fountains and a dirty ice machine. There was also a leak in the freezer dripping on food.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.