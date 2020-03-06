Kitchen Cops: Raw bacon cross contamination risks at popular HSV burger spot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Kitchen Cops reports from the last week of February are in. In Madison County , the Cookout on Sparkman Drive was hit with a 79 this week for using a hand sink to dump waste water. There was also a problem with grease pooling by the back door. The most serious violation was when an inspector saw an employee using tongs to put raw bacon in the fryer, then used the same tongs to move cooked burgers without cleaning them.