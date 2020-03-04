How to help those impacted by Tennessee tornadoes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thirty-thousand people are still without power Wednesday afternoon, delaying rescue efforts from Tuesday’s devastating tornadoes in Nashville. Twenty-four people are confirmed dead and dozens more are still missing in Middle Tennessee.
Crews with the Tennessee National Guard have been activated to help with emergency clean up.
Nashville City Mayor John Cooper said more than $700,000 has been donated to help with tornado relief and more than five-thousand people have registered to volunteer.
Multiple shelters are open around the city to help house people including First Church of Nazarene. Members there said they have a steady amount of people coming in looking for food and just as many coming in looking to help people in need.
“I'm actually overwhelmed by it. We have people from the community, people from our church who are contacting me off of a Facebook post or calling me because they have found out our church is the official site here in East Nashville and I'm overwhelmed by it but it's a beautiful thing to see,” said church member Sabrina Jones.
If you were affected by Tuesday morning’s tornadoes and need a safe place to go, our NBC partners in Nashville made a list of open Red Cross shelters where you can go for shelter, and to donate water, food or new towels: WSMV.
