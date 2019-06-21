Huntsville Hospital outreach program awards $500K in grants to local nonprofits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several area nonprofits were given some extra help courtesy of Huntsville Hospital’s Jean Wessel Templeton Community Health Initiative.
The program handed out $500,000 in grants to various nonprofits.
The CHI program strives to improve the health of Madison County residents through education, prevention and early disease detection.
CHI has awarded more than $10.5 million to 47 different nonprofit organizations since 1996.
This year’s recipients are the Arc of Madison County, CASA of Madison County, Community Free Clinic, Community Free Dental Clinic, First Stop, HEALS, New Hope Children’s Clinic, Rock Steady Boxing , Village of Promise, and WellStone Behavioral Health.
