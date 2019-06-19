North Alabama ‘attack squirrel’ suspect posts video while on the run...with another squirrel

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man wanted in a case that’s made national news has resurfaced. And he wasn’t alone.
Mickey Paulk is wanted on multiple warrants. When deputizes went to arrest him, they found a caged squirrel that Paulk was allegedly feeding meth to make it an aggressive “attack squirrel.” That squirrel was released into the wild by deputies.
On Tuesday afternoon, Paulk he went live on Facebook to rant about teh case. While talking, he was petting another squirrel.
But in Paulk’s video, he denies he gave the squirrel meth, saying that would kill it. He also said it’s just a pet, not an attack squirrel.
Investigators confirmed the man in the video is Paulk.
It’s unclear if he found the same squirrel after deputies released it to the wild yesterday, or has a second squirrel.
He has warrants out for possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Deputies say Paulk could also face charges with Game and Fish for keeping a wild animal as a pet.
