Superhero Chefs Restaurant in Tuscumbia Announces Grand Opening

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Here’s an announcement you are exclusively hearing first at WAFF.
The Superhero Chefs restaurant on Main Street in Tuscumbia will open two weeks from toady, on Friday June 28th.
Construction is still in progress, but the doors to "Superhero Chefs" restaurant will be opening - in just a couple weeks.
Darnell Ferguson owns Superhero Chef's restaurants in Kentucky and Ohio.
He also has been featured on major news networks for his unique cooking style.
Which has many people wondering why did he pick Tuscumbia for his next location?
I fell in love with the people it's really good they're receptive to my artistic way and style of food, said, Ferguson.
Ferguson and his team are hard at work, getting ready for the grand opening.
He can't wait to introduce the shoals to some-good-ole- cooking with a creative twist.
My favorite dishes are banana pudding and crusted French toast. We got red velvet pancakes, cinnamon toast crunch waffles, our sausage, and candied bacon, said, Ferguson. For dinner, we have meatloaf cupcakes and mash potatoes with candy bacon sprinkles. We are giving people things they are used to but never have seen it this way before, said, Ferguson.
Ferguson hopes people across the Tennessee Valley will come and enjoy his food. Superhero Chefs" restaurant will be open June 28th the same weekend as the Helen Keller Festival so come and enjoy some good music and food.
