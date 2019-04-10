Insurance agents advises homeowners to look at their policies to make sure they are covered

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - This year, many home’s in the Tennessee Valley have already sustained some major weather-related damage.
With severe weather season here, you need to make sure you have the right coverage.
Jimmy Rowe is just one of the dozens of homeowners in Colbert County who didn’t consider looking at their homeowner’s policy before the February flood.
If a pipe had broken in the ceiling and flooded the whole house, they would cover everything but since it was rising water, they don’t cover it,said, Rowe.
Allstate insurance agent Josh Kelley says that could be a costly mistake. He advises homeowners to look at their policies to make sure they are covered in the event of another flood.
You need to make sure your home insurance deductible is typically between $1,000 to $5,000. Tell your insurance agent you want to add flood damage, wind and hail, and all other perils.
“It’s important to have a local agent. Some people are OK with 800-numbers, but if something bad happens you need to be able to walk into a office and have them walk you through the process,” said Kelley.
Severe weather season is here but it’s not to late to get more coverage the coverage you need in the event of a disaster.
