Pregnant Jackson County teenager and child missing

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a missing pregnant teenager. The teen’s 9-month-old baby boy is also missing.
Shayla Hope Wood and her baby boy were reported missing on March 27th by family members.
Wood is 5′02″ and has a birthmark on her forehead.
We’re told Wood lives in Flat Rock but has connections in Jackson, Marshall, and Dekalb Counties.
If you’ve seen her contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.
