Leaders on sustainability of Madison stadium and Huntsville amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There will soon be two options for outdoor events in the Tennessee Valley: the Madison multi-use baseball stadium and the Huntsville amphitheater. While some people are thrilled, others are questioning the sustainability of both.
Madison city leaders spent the better part of 2018 inking the deal with BallCorps, LLC to bring a minor league baseball team back to the Valley. The multi-use facility is poised to host concerts, festivals, community events, and of course...baseball!
The CEO of BallCorps, LLC, Ralph Nelson, said the facility was designed with exclusivity in mind. “Since the very beginning, the business plan of the ballpark was to contribute something to the community that the community didn’t have. This community didn’t have an outdoor concert venue. The fact that somebody else wants to do the same thing doesn’t change what we already have planned," said Nelson.
Now, they have some competition coming soon from a neighboring city. Thursday, Huntsville city council voted 4-1 green-lighting a 40 million dollar amphitheater at their new MidCity Huntsville development.
“As a community, we made a commitment...a rather large commitment for a facility here that we never had," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “This facility has the potential to bring together music from all over this town."
In comparison, both facilities will host outdoor entertainment events, will be located near shops and restaurants (TownMadion vs. MidCity Huntsville), and for the most part are centrally located.
The biggest difference in the two we could find outside of design is the number of seats. The multi-use stadium will seat around 13,000, while the Huntsville amphitheater will hold around 9,000.
“The time just hasn’t been right in the past and now we believe the time is right. The population has grown to a point where we think it sustains it. We can build it up to right size so we can bring in the right acts we think we’ll want to have," said Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton.
“I think the amphitheater is going to bring exactly what we need to build a stronger community. To see that vote happen a few minutes ago and everybody is getting closer to seeing that goal being accomplished...it’s amazing," said Huntsville resident Brandon Henson.
While it’s unclear how the two outdoor entertainment giants of the Valley will fare in competition, what is clear is that people are excited about their arrival.
“I don’t consider it competition as much as I consider it another alternative," said Nelson.
“It helps give the reputation that Huntsville is a place that has a lot to offer," said Battle.
The Huntsville amphitheater is estimated to open early 2021.
The Madison baseball stadium should be complete by Spring 2020.
