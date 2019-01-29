First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm warning cancelled

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Rain began overnight and the precipitation will be mostly rain until after 3 AM. Most forecast models have the perspective that shortly after sunrise, the central and eastern portion of the Tennessee Valley will have received snow.
The rain moved into the Shoals overnight and marched eastward quickly, so the western slice of the area will not see much snow today.
A strong wind from the north northwest will filter in very cold air at 10-20 mph. The morning wind chill will be in the teens and by this afternoon it will feel like the low to mid-20s.
Snow amounts should stay on the low end of the spectrum. Central areas could see 0.5" and the Sand Mountain area could see around 1-1.5" with isolated areas getting as much as 2".
Though the snow amounts will stay low, a lot of rain has poured unto the landscape, and the seriously cold air that is moving in could cause a freeze to the wet conditions on the ground, which makes for potentially hazardous traveling conditions.
Afternoon highs will be around freezing, so melting may not occur until Wednesday afternoon with an expected high of 36 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.