Decatur PD works to create more human trafficking awareness

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police want to get a message out to parts of the city where they say residents don’t always turn to authorities for help and to report crimes.
Chief Nate Allen spoke to the media on Tuesday to stress the importance of human trafficking awareness and prevention.
The department is shining a spotlight on January being National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
According to The Defense Department, human trafficking is a crime in which force, fraud or coercion is used to compel a person to perform labor, services or commercial sex. It affects all populations: adults, children, men, women, foreign nationals and U.S. citizens, and all economic classes.
Chief Allen says community involvement is key to helping expose cases of someone being forced into sex or labor.
“They are a lot communities in Decatur that are closed that don’t really report a lot of things to the police department. That’s why we’re reaching out to the media to let these communities know that Decatur PD is here to help and serve them too,” he stated.
Decatur could be an enticing spot for traffickers to do business, he added.
“Coming down I-65 from Nashville to Birmingham, Decatur could be a stopping point. That’s why we ask so desperately for the community to help,” the chief explained. “Just because we’re not actively working any cases doesn’t mean that it’s not actively happening in and around this area.”
Decatur PD gave several indicators to look for when it comes to signs of someone possibly being exploited.
“In a conversation, if a person speaks little or no English. They seem very reserved, very little eye contact. They may be not from this area, not familiar with our culture. They may need someone to talk to. So talk more, investigate more. If you are unsure, contact your local police department. Let us come out and do an investigation,” Chief Allen said.
Of the nearly 23,500 runaways reported to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in 2018, one in seven were likely victims of child sex trafficking.
Red Flags of Exploitation provided by the Decatur Police Department:
• Look for younger individuals. Those most vulnerable to human trafficking are young adults, ages 10-21, who come from tumultuous homes. Often, exploitation occurs after teens attempt to flee an already-difficult domestic situation.
• If in close contact with a potential victim, look for physical marks. Abuse often shows itself in the forms of injuries like cuts, bruises, or burns. Malnourishment or neglect of pre-existing health issues can also be signs of trafficking.
• Watch for conversational signs. If you engage in a brief dialogue with someone you believe to be the victim of human trafficking look for: failure to make eye contact, fear, anxiety, nervousness, or potential evidence of an addiction. Notice if the individual appears to be living out of a vehicle or suitcase.
“lf you see something, say something. Your words could make all the difference,” Decatur PD said in a press release. t.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.