Suspect in multi-county burglary ring arrested; accomplice sought

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - A man caught on video just before breaking into a home in Arab has now been arrested.
39-year-old Michael Gutierrez of Albertville is now in the Etowah County jail after authorities say he was caught attempting to break into a convenience store there.
In December we told you about a family upset over getting burglarized that they put the video from their home on social media.
“The ring doorbell, the video from that was instrumental in us identifying who this guy was,” said Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston.
Ralston says those postings had people calling them with ideas of suspects.
“Social media was the big way he was identified. Initially we got six names,” said Ralston
But Ralston says another key was the suspect drinking from a McDonald's cup.
“Our investigators subsequently went to McDonald’s. They had video wearing the same clothes, saw his accomplice guy in there with him,” said Ralston.
From there police were able to identify the suspect and his accomplice but the video was seen by area departments who began to connect them to unsolved burglaries there.
In all, the pair are suspects in 20 or more burglaries in Marshall, DeKalb, Etowah, and Cullman counties. That led to a search warrant of the suspect’s home where stolen merchandise was found.
“Firearms, four-wheelers, computers, jewelry, coins, you name it,” said Ralston.
Ralston says it’s technology used at homes and businesses that’s making it harder for crime to pay.
“Video is great. It’s hard to beat video,” said Ralston.
Because the case involved a stolen weapon, Ralston says they are going to be pursuing federal charges.
Ralston says warrants are out for the accomplice, Richard Shirley Anderson of Albertville. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.