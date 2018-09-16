Two women arrested after dispute over boyfriend leads to shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Two women have been arrested after one reportedly shot at the other following a dispute over a boyfriend, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver confirmed that Kristina Sidney Vandervort, 19, of Russellville, and Grace Ann Harvey, 18, of Phil Campbell, have both been charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
The incident took place outside a home in Phil Campbell.
Reports indicate that Harvey was driving the car while Vandervort used a rifle to shoot at a 15-year-old girl who was getting out of the car. The 15-year-old was reportedly not injured.
