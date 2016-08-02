My Take - WAFF 48 Editorial

That's My Take, What's Yours? WAFF 48's General Manager, Dave Thomason, does weekly editorials on timely topics, opportunities, challenges and concerns facing our community.
Civic and community leaders also have the opportunity to provide our viewers with their own opinions which may or may not express the editorial opinion of the station.
The editorials air Monday through Friday during WAFF 48 News at Noon and on Saturday mornings during WAFF48 News Today.
If you would like to comment on an editorial, please email us at mytake@waff.com. Make sure to include your name and the name of the town you live in.