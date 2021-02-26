How to Program your Midland All Hazards Weather Radio

If you want your weather radio to only be programmed for one county's SAME code push the down arrow again and hit select. SAME 01 will appear on the screen. Push your select key again. 000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen the first 0 will be flashing. Using the SAME code for the county you want to program you will need to use the arrow keys to move the number up or down to get to your desired number. Once the first number is entered you will need to use the right arrow key to move to the next number. Continue with the process until you have entered each number and hit "select" and then press "menu" twice. Use the down arrow key until you reach the word CHANNEL. Push the select key twice to get out of the menu.