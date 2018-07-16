My Take - Gas Pump Skimmers

It seems that all credit card companies should issue chip reader cards to help keep our finances safer. There seems to be a slow transition in fully integrating the chip reader technology and my opinion is that needs to accelerate. Technology can do some pretty amazing things these days.
Surely we can figure out how to keep thieves from being able to steal our money with a scanner.
I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?
