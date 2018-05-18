My Take - Time To Vote

We invite you to make a very important decision……a decision to do more than just lose 10 pounds. Alabama's political primary, which will determine candidates for several VERY important seats, is fast approaching on June 5th. The voter registration deadline is May 21st. Make a decision to register to vote, and if you're already registered, vote every single time because it's important! Nationally, the vast majority of the incumbents are re-elected each year, in spite of the fact that over 80% of U.S. citizens feel that many politicians are out of touch with what you want done, and how you feel. One big reason for that is only 36% of eligible voters typically show up to vote. It's been proven several times lately that your vote really does matter, and the surprise candidate wins the election. Believe me, things will not change until we do. Elected officials will be much more accountable to your complaints, if they know you'll definitely vote!