Roy Moore to the Washington Post: ‘They will be sued’

These attacks that involve a minor child are completely unfalse (sic) and untrue, and for which they will be sued.

They’re very hurtful and also allege things that happened over 40 years ago. Some of y’all aren’t even old enough to remember 40 years ago because you weren’t born. But if you were born, it’s difficult to go back and remember everything 40 years ago.

But I’ve been married for 33 years … We have four children. And I have a daughter. And I have five granddaughters. And I have the highest regard for the protection of young ladies.

To be attacked for allegations of sexual impropriety contradicts my entire career in law