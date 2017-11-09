My Take - Veterans Day

It's a special time for our country as we commemorate the sacrifices of our veterans. We should be honored to be surrounded in the Tennessee Valley by so many who have chosen to serve our nations military. WAFF 48 is honored to show our appreciation by bringing you the Huntsville Veterans day parade. This will air Saturday November 11th at 11am on WAFF 48. We're proud to be broadcasting the parade in its entirety without commercial interruptions. Veterans have paid a huge price for our freedom and we should be thankful for their service. November 11th will be a full day of well-deserved honors and pageantry, however, helping our veterans and their families should be something we should do throughout the year.