My Take - Clear the Shelters

This past weekend WAFF 48 teamed up with Local animal shelters to find loving homes for many dogs and cats. WAFF teamed up with NBC to help Clear the Shelters nationwide, raising awareness among pet owners about the importance of pet care. On Saturday, August 19th, hundreds of participating animal shelters across the country celebrated the adoptions of thousands of pets going to new homes! This is also a great time to remind current pet owners to have their pet's vaccinations and other important health and medical checks brought up to date. Surprisingly, only about 20 percent of people adopting a pet choose an animal shelter. Finding these pets quality homes is even more critical during the summer after the populations at shelters increase due to abandoned and surrendered pets.