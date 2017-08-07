My Take - Drowning

- style="color:black;margin-bottom:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;line-height:19.2pt;background:white;">Most were young. Under 5 years old.
- style="color:black;margin-bottom:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;line-height:19.2pt;background:white;">Most were being watched by parents.
- style="color:black;margin-bottom:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;line-height:19.2pt;background:white;">Most happen in familiar surroundings.
- style="color:black;margin-bottom:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;line-height:19.2pt;background:white;">Most accidents happen quickly.
- style="color:black;margin-bottom:0in;margin-bottom:.0001pt;line-height:19.2pt;background:white;">And seconds count. Learning CPR is easy and if you need it you’ll be really glad you did it!
- Installing a fence around the pool at least 4 feet tall with locks on all gates
- Install door alarms that access the pool
- But most importantly….Always have an adult in charge of watching children swim….100% of the time.
Let's enjoy summer here in the Tennessee Valley but let's be vigilant to be sure those we love have a safe and enjoyable swim season. I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?
