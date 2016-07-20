Madison man facing several drug charges

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Two people are in the Madison County Jail and are facing drug charges after police say they recovered a quantity of fentanyl.
Madison Police Department narcotics detectives served a search warrant at a home on Ketchum Way in Madison on Saturday, July 16 and recovered the drugs.
Police charged 21-year-old Issac Jeffrey Davis with the distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Madison County Jail with a $13,000 bond.
A 20-year-old was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Madison County Jail with a $3,000 bond.
Madison police say fentanyl is a powerful opiate that is often given in hospitals to those recovering from surgery or suffering from a terminal illness. If not administered properly, Fentanyl can be lethal in very small doses. Fentanyl is also absorbed through the skin by touch.
Drug dealers have been known to mix Fentanyl with heroin so that their customers become more addicted to their product.
This year to date, Madison police have responded to five in-home deaths believed to be related to a heroin overdose.
Due to the danger of Fentanyl and other drugs being absorbed through the skin, police urge citizens who may find what they believe to be illegal narcotics, especially in powder form, to not touch the packaging and call police immediately.
