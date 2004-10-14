Oct. 14 - If you're a smoker, there are times you have to go a long time before you can light up, like airline flights, at work, or in restaurants. A smokeless inhaler called "Endit" promises to end your urge for nicotine for up to 30 hours.

Product tester Robin Rizen tells us if that claim is just a "smoke screen".

The product is called ENDIT. It says it'll end the urge when you can't smoke.

Your daughter Megan, who's 6, doesn't like you smoking anyway. " No, she thinks it stinks," says Robin.

Let's see what you think about it.

Mark hands product to Robin, who puffs on it.

"It gives you the feeling of it but not the awful smoke."

Nothing "tobaccowy" about it? We're going to leave it with you and check back with you in a few days to see what they do.

Okay, 6 days later, we check back with Robin to see if ENDIT did end her cravings for periods of time.

"It didn't and it gave me a headache."

It didn't stop the cravings at all?

"No."

And the headaches, where do you think they came from? Was it from not satisfying your craving for nicotine or do you think it was something in the product?

"I think it was something in here because it says it contains vanilla and I'm allergic to vanilla."

So thumbs up or thumbs down?

"I have to give it two thumbs down."